Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for May rose 6.50 cents at $7.0275 a bushel; May corn was up 5.75 cents at $6.2650 a bushel,…

Wheat for May rose 6.50 cents at $7.0275 a bushel; May corn was up 5.75 cents at $6.2650 a bushel, May oats was off 1.50 cents at at $3.4750 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $14.8925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off 1.50 cents at $1.6155 a pound; Mar. cattle lost 1.72 cents at $1.8820 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell 1.65 cents at $.8375 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.