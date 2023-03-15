MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Grains mixed, Livestock lower

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 3:50 PM

Wheat for May rose 6.50 cents at $7.0275 a bushel; May corn was up 5.75 cents at $6.2650 a bushel, May oats was off 1.50 cents at at $3.4750 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $14.8925 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off 1.50 cents at $1.6155 a pound; Mar. cattle lost 1.72 cents at $1.8820 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs fell 1.65 cents at $.8375 a pound.

