Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

March 24, 2023, 11:03 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May advanced 28.25 cents at $6.9525 a bushel; May corn rose 7.50 cents at $6.4175 a bushel; May oats was off .25 cent at $3.6850 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 6.50 cents at 14.2350 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .25 cent at $1.6222 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .23 cent at $1.8890 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.10 cents at $.7685 a pound.

