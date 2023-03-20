Grains mixed and Livestock lower

Wheat for May feii 9.75 cents at $7.0075 a bushel; May corn was 1.50 cents at $6.33 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May feii 9.75 cents at $7.0075 a bushel; May corn was 1.50 cents at $6.33 a bushel, May oats was up 7.75 cents at $3.5575 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 9.50 cents at $14.86 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.6202 a pound; Mar. cattle fell .65 cent at $1.8820 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs lost 2.10 cents at $.7777 a pound.

