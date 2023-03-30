Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was down 12.50 cents at $6.9225 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $6.4950 a…

Wheat for May was down 12.50 cents at $6.9225 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $6.4950 a bushel, May oats lost 3.25 cents at $3.7275 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 2.75 cents at $14.7450 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.73 cents at $1.6755 a pound; Mar. cattle was up .95 cent at $1.9240 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .32 cent at $.7645 a pound.

