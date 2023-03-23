Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May fell 1.50 cents at $6.62 a bushel; May corn lost 1.75 cents at $6.3175 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May fell 1.50 cents at $6.62 a bushel; May corn lost 1.75 cents at $6.3175 a bushel, May oats was off 1 cent at $3.6150 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 29 cents at $14.1950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .15 cent at $1.6215 a pound; Mar. cattle was up .77 cent at $1.8902 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was fell .32 cent at $.7575 a pound.

