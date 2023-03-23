MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 3:32 PM

Wheat for May fell 1.50 cents at $6.62 a bushel; May corn lost 1.75 cents at $6.3175 a bushel, May oats was off 1 cent at $3.6150 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 29 cents at $14.1950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .15 cent at $1.6215 a pound; Mar. cattle was up .77 cent at $1.8902 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was fell .32 cent at $.7575 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

