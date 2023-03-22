MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 11:17 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 32 cents at $6.6350 a bushel; May corn fell 7.75 cents at $6.2525 a bushel; May oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.61 a bushel; while May soybeans decined 41.75 cents at 14.46 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .22 cent at $1.6185 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle feii .75 cent at $1.8877 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .12 cent at $.7715 a pound.

