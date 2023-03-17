Grains, Livestock mixed

Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 3:33 PM

Wheat for May rose 11.50 cents at $7.1050 a bushel; May corn rose 1.50 cents at $6.3425 a bushel, May oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.48 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 15 cents at $14.7650 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .03 cent at $1.6232 a pound; Mar. cattle lost .65 cent at $1.8885 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained .42 cent at $.7987 a pound.

