Grains, Livestock higher

Wheat for May advanced 26.50 cents at $6.8850 a bushel; May corn gained 11.25 cents at $6.43 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May advanced 26.50 cents at $6.8850 a bushel; May corn gained 11.25 cents at $6.43 a bushel, May oats was up 7 cents at $3.6850 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 8.75 cents at $14.2825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .85 cent at $1.63 a pound; Mar. cattle was up .63 cent at $1.8965 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained 1.42 cents at $.7717 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.