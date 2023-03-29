Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 11:13 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 10.50 cents at $7.0250 a bushel; May corn gained 11.75 cents at $6.4975 a bushel; May oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.79 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 25.50 cents at 14.5950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .65 cent at $1.6477 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .28 cent at $1.9175 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .82 cent at $.7770 a pound.

