Gossamer Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Gossamer Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 7:46 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Friday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $229.4 million, or $2.71 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOSS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

