Gold Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $138.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.