Geron: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.6…

Listen now to WTOP News

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $103,000 in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GERN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.