George Weston: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw posted revenue of $10.42 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 billion, or $9.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.88 billion.

