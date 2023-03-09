Genesco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $38.9 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $38.9 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.06 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $725 million in the period.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.90 per share.

