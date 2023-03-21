GameStop: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $48.2…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $48.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $313.1 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.93 billion.

