Galiano Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Tuesday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Tuesday reported net income of $28.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.8 million, or 18 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.