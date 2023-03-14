Live Radio
FutureFuel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 14, 2023, 5:13 PM

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Louis-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.2 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $396 million.

