FRP Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 7, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.5 million.

