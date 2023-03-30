Fresh Tracks Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (FRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (FRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boulder, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.1 million, or $7.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.9 million.

