Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $316,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

