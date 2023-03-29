Live Radio
Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 29, 2023, 4:30 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $61.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.4 million.

