Franco-Nevada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 6:08 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $165 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 86 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $320.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $700.6 million, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

