Home » Latest News » Formula Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 8:45 AM

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.

The information technology company posted revenue of $633.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.4 million, or $5.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORTY

