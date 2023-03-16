Formula Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.

The information technology company posted revenue of $633.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.4 million, or $5.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

