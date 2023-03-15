MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Fluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 5:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $67.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $123.3 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $361.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

