Fluent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $67.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $123.3 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $361.1 million.

