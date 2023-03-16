FedEx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $771…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $771 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $22.17 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.64 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.60 to $15.20 per share.

