Fathom Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $27.6 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $413 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fathom Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $77 million.

