Fangdd: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 76 cents per share.

The online real estate broker posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $36.3 million, or $6.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.