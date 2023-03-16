MARCH MADNESS: Today's tipoff times | Howard alum relives NCAA appearance | Final run for voice of March Madness | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Fangdd: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Fangdd: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 9:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 76 cents per share.

The online real estate broker posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $36.3 million, or $6.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up