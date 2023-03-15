FalconStor Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Basketball buzz at U.Md. | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 7:06 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.8 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FALC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FALC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

