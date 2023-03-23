FactSet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $131.6 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.65 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $515.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $515.7 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.50 to $14.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.