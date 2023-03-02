Live Radio
Home » Latest News » EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 8:55 AM

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.16. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $102.3 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.4 million.

