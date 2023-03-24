MARCH MADNESS: Top seeds fail to reach Elite 8 | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Express: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Express: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 24, 2023, 7:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Express Inc. (EXPR) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $333.2 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.82 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $514.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $293.8 million, or $4.25 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

Express expects a full-year loss of $1.05 to 85 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up