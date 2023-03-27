Excelerate Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Monday reported net income of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Monday reported net income of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $455.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.