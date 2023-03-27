MARCH MADNESS: Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | SC’s Boston vs. Terps’ Miller | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Enthusiast Gaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Enthusiast Gaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 27, 2023, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.1 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $156 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGLX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up