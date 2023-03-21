MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Enerpac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 6:38 PM

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $142 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $600 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC

