Emerald Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 14, 2023, 6:37 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $130.8 million, or 46 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $325.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

