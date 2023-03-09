EMagin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — EMagin Corp. (asterisk) (EMAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — EMagin Corp. (asterisk) (EMAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $808,000.

On a per-share basis, the Hopewell Junction, New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The microdisplay maker posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.1 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $30.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMAN

