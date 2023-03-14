Eastern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $200,000. The…

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $200,000.

The Naugatuck, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $69.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $279.3 million.

