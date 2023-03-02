Live Radio
Eagle Bulk Shipping: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 5:21 PM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.71 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $108.8 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $248 million, or $15.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $556.5 million.

