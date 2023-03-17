Dynagas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.6…

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to extinguish debt, came to 11 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $131.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG

