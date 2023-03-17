MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dynagas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Dynagas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.6 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to extinguish debt, came to 11 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $131.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up