Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

Listen now to WTOP News

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $241.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.3 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $653.3 million.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 2 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.