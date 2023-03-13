Dorel Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Monday reported a loss of $41 million…

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Monday reported a loss of $41 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westmount, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The maker of bicycles, child safety products and home furnishings posted revenue of $340.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $136 million, or $4.07 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

