Dole: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 7, 2023, 6:35 AM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $86.5 million, or 91 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $9.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOLE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

