DocuSign: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $4.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $659.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $639.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $97.5 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $639 million to $643 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.71 billion.

