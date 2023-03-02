Dixie Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5…

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.19 per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.1 million, or $2.32 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $303.6 million.

