Digimarc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $59.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.2 million.

