Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $68.5 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $538 million.

Despegar.com expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $700 million.

