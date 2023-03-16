Live Radio
Designer Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 7:12 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $45.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $760.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.7 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.32 billion.

