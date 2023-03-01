Live Radio
Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 5:36 PM

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29.8 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $125.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.2 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $486 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGX

