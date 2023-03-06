CTI BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $93 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $53 million.

