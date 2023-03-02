Crescent Point: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $366.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $748.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.14 billion, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPG

